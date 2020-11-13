In Cars, Ford, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 November 2020 11:54 am / 0 comments

The commercial operator’s favourite, the Ford Transit range has been joined by the 2022 Ford E-Transit, and will be priced from US$45,000 (RM186,030) when it becomes available from late 2021.

As indicated in its name, the E-Transit trades the regular internal combustion engine for electric drive, provided here by a rear-mounted motor producing 266 hp and 430 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels. The lithium-ion drive battery is located under the floor, with a usable capacity of 67 kWh, says Ford.

The onboard charger for the E-Transit is rated for 10.5 kW, while maximum DC fast charging is 115 kW. DC fast charging at 115 kW from 15-80% can be attained in 34 minutes, while charging at 50 kW from 15-80% is done in 65 minutes. A full charge from 0% on a 240-volt, 48-amp supply will take eight hours, while the same flat-to-full charge on a 240-volt, 30-amp supply takes 12 hours.

Cargo volume in the Ford E-Transit (as measured behind the front row of seats) ranges from 246.7 cubic feet (6.99 cubic metres) in the regular length, low roof height bodystyle, through to 487.3 cubic feet (13.80 cubic metres) in the extended length, high-roof bodystyle. Maximum load across all variants are 4,130 lb (1,873 kg) for the front axle, and 6,000 lb (2,721 kg) for the rear axle.

The E-Transit has the same interior cargo bay dimensions and standard mounting points as the conventional internal combustion Transit, enabling continued integration with van upfitters and vehicle modifiers worldwide for racks, bins and accessories, says Ford.

Optionally available in the E-Transit is the Pro Power Onboard electricity supply, which provides 2.4 kW to power power tools and equipment at work sites, and is sufficient to power equipment ranging from belt sanders to circular saws, says Ford.

The E-Transit employs steel unibody construction, and is available in cargo, chassis cab and cutaway van bodystyles, in combination with three roof heights and regular, long and extended lengths. Suspension comes courtesy of MacPherson struts in front and independent rear suspension with semi-trailing arms and stabiliser bar at the back. Dampers are gas-pressurised units all round.

Driver assistance systems on the E-Transit as standard include Lane Keeping Alert, Road Edge Detection, Driver Alert (drowsiness detection), Pre-Collision Assist with AEB, Post Impact Braking, hill start assist and automatic high beam.

Optionally available driver assistance systems on the E-Transit are speed sign recognition with navigation, intelligent speed assist, intelligent adaptive cruise control, automatic speed limiting, blind spot information system with Trailer Tow, cross traffic alert, blind spot assist with lane change warning and aid, pre-collision assist, reverse brake assist, enhanced park assist, Front Park Aid, Rear Park Aid and Side Park Aid.

Further safety equipment includes ABS, AdvanceTrac®with Roll Stability Control, side wind stabilisation, while passive safety kit includes front driver and passenger airbags as well as driver and passenger seat-mounted Safety Canopy side curtain airbags.