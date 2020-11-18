In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 18 November 2020 5:16 pm / 0 comments

Earlier in the year, Mansory shocked the aftermarket scene with its modified Audi RS6 Avant that made 740 PS and 1,000 Nm. This time, the folks at the tuning outfit outdid themselves. Meet the new Audi RS Q8 by Mansory.

This particular example is finished in deep black, complete with red stripes and additional red pinstripes to accentuate some lines. The front fascia gets heavily revised with massive intakes, and the vented bonnet is made of carbon-fibre. All CF bits are designed and manufactured in-house.

Other carbon-fibre add-ons include the front lip, wing mirror caps, side skirts, rear diffuser, roof spoiler and tailgate spoiler. If you like over-the-top, aggressive car designs, this one will probably tickle your fancy. The wheels measure 24 inches in size, shod with 295/30 series tyres up front and 355/25 profile rubbers at the back.

Inside, the Mansory RS Q8 gets more carbon-fibre inserts on the dashboard, steering wheel and centre console. Red contrast sitching is used throughout the cabin as well, and the Mansory badge replaces the four rings on the steering wheel.

Extra details include carbon-fibre paddle shifters, red 12 o’ clock marker on the steering wheel, Alcantara headlining and door inserts, and detailed Mansory embroidery on the leather seats.

Now, for the engine, Mansory installed a modified ECU and a high-performance exhaust system, both of which were developed and built in-house. These increase the 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8’s output from 600 PS and 800 Nm to 780 PS and 1,000 Nm, a healthy 180 PS and 200 Nm bump.

No changes have been done to the eight-speed transmission, but the Mansory RS Q8 will decimate the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds (0.5 seconds quicker than stock). Top speed is rated at 320 km/h. By comparison, ABT Sportsline’s RS Q8-R makes 750 PS and 920 Nm, but does the century sprint in 3.4 seconds. Mad, isn’t it?