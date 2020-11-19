In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / 19 November 2020 12:08 pm / 0 comments

Lexus has unveiled Black Line trim variants for the 2021 RC coupe and ES sedan, bringing a darkened look to the exterior and interior of the coupe and the sedan. These are available on the 2021 RC 300 and RC 350, as well as the 2021 ES 350 F Sport.

For the RC, the Black Line edition brings a choice of Ultra White or Cloudburst Grey exterior colours, triple-beam LED headlamps, 19-inch F Sport wheels in black chrome, while the interior gets black NuLuxe upholstery with silver contrast stitching. The RC also gains ash wood trim for a section of its steering wheel and door trim.

For the ES 350 F Sport, the Black Line treatment comes with a choice of Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0, Obsidian or Ultra White exterior colours, black exterior mirrors, darkened F Sport wheels and lug nuts and a black bootlid-mounted spoiler lip. Inside, the F Sport also gets a two-tone, black-and-white interior colour scheme with grey contrast stitching.

Both the RC and ES also receive customised luggage by Zero Halliburton, where a pair of Edge Lightweight cases in 22-inch carry-on and 26-inch medium sizes are included for each Black Line model.

The 2021 Lexus RC is offered with three powertrain options. The RC 300 features a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four engine producing 241 hp and 350 Nm of torque, which are transmitted to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic. The RC 300 AWD gains two more cylinders and two more driven wheels, with a 3.5 litre V6 producing 260 hp and 320 Nm of torque going through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Meanwhile, both the RC 350 and RC 350 AWD are powered by a 3.5 litre V6 engine producing 311 hp and 380 Nm of torque, where the regular rear-driven RC 350 employs an eight-speed automatic and an optional Torsen LSD, and the AWD version uses a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The ES 350 F Sport features a 3.5 litre V6 engine that produces 302 hp and 360 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through an eight-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission. Further along the ES model range, the four-cylinder ES 250 gained AWD for this 2021 model year, where the 2.5 litre naturally aspirated Dynamic Force engine produces 204 hp and 247 Nm of torque.

Electrification comes courtesy of the ES300h hybrid variant, where a 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine is paired with an electric motor for 215 hp in total system output.

All 2021 Lexus ES models feature Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, plus the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 suite that includes the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist. As limited-run editions, the Lexus RC Black Line is limited to 350 units, while the Lexus ES 350 F Sport Black Line is capped at 1,500 units.

