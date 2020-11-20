In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 20 November 2020 11:52 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that deliveries of the Mitsubishi Xpander seven-seater has begun, with the first vehicles going out to some early-bird customers. The company also said that the model is now available for viewing and test drive at showrooms nationwide.

“We are very excited to deliver the Malaysian-made Xpander to some early bird customers,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi. He added that the interest shown in the Xpander has been tremendous, to the extent that the entire SST-exempt production for 2020 has been accounted for.

“Due to the overwhelming response, the total amount of bookings which MMM received has exceeded the total production capacity until December 2020. Customers who book the new Xpander moving forward will be taking the year make 2021 vehicles, which will be subjected to sales tax,” he said.

The company also revealed the estimated prices for the Xpander when the 2020 sales tax exemption expires, and they are:

The Xpander, sold here in its facelifted form and in a single variant guise, is powered by a 4A91 MIVEC 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine offering 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The mill is paired with a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Exterior equipment includes bi-LED reflector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights and 16-inch two-tone alloys, while interior kit include keyless entry with push start, a 4.2-inch colour multi-info display, six speakers and four roof-mounted rear air vents.

The local specifications for the vehicle adds black quilted leather seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system and a dashcam that are unique to our market. Safety-wise, there’s two airbags, ABS/EBD, stability control, hill start assist and Isofix child seat anchors.

Those interested in finding out more about the Xpander can catch the Xtravaganza with Xpander virtual talk show, which will be hosted by Alif Satar and Jihan Muse, at 8pm tonight. You can catch the show on MMM’s Facebook page or its YouTube channel.

