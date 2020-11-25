In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Gerard Lye / 25 November 2020 12:10 pm / 0 comments

Rolls-Royce’s Black Badge range is meant to appeal to younger customers who are affluent enough to afford one. Given the name, you might think that these cars are only offered in black, but that’s not the case. In fact, customers can order Black Badge models in any colour that pleases them, with the company’s bespoke programme ready to serve.

However, there still appears to be a preconceived notion that these cars have to be black, which is why the carmaker is releasing a new Neon Nights paint selection as a counterpoint. The new hues come after the Pastel Collection that was released at last year’s Pebble Beach event.

Comprising of the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan Black Badge, the Neon Nights colours were inspired by nature and were initially created for clients in the United States. The first is the Wraith Black Badge in a Lime Rock Green finish, a colour that points towards the Australian green tree frog.

The creature was first encountered by Rolls-Royce Bespoke paint specialist Sami Coultas on a trip to Tamworth, north of Sydney, and the finish is complemented by an interior that is covered in Scivaro Grey leather, with Lime Rock Green accents in the form of stitching and piping.

Next up is the Dawn Black Badge with an Eagle Rock Red paintjob that mimics the flowers of ‘Ohi’a lehua, an evergreen tree native to Hawaii, paired with an interior finished in Selby Grey leather with Koi Red stitching and piping details.

The last example is the Cullinan Black Badge that gets a paint finish reminiscent of Rhetus periander butterfly, resulting in the Mirabeau Blue finish you see here. The inside of the SUV gets an Arctic White leather interior detailed in Lime Rock Green for a dramatic contrast. All three cars have a Technical Fibre fascia embellished with a distinct graphic, where the “paint effect provides an intense neon glow and depicts the distortion of artificial light with speed,” says Rolls-Royce.

These colours will be extremely rare, as only three further iterations of each colour will be made available for commission worldwide, making a limited run of just four of each colour.