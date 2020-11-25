Another new special vehicle registration plate series has been announced. Universiti Malaysia Kelantan is the latest institution to come up with a special plate, badging its UMK series under a Untuk Malaysia Ku tagline.
Bids for number plates in the series, which run from 1-9999, began on November 23 and runs until November 30, and these are open to individuals as well as companies. Bidding can only be made through a dedicated uBIDA online system.
The highest valued plate is UMK 1, which starts at RM100,000, with subsequent single-digit plates starting from RM20,000. Meanwhile, two-digit plates are priced from RM5,000, while those for double-digits (UMK 11, 22 etc) start from RM15,000.
Universiti Malaysia Kelantan is the latest in a line of universities to offer special series number plates since the provision to sell such plates – to raise funds for themselves – was given by the transport ministry last year.
Last month, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) also released their own special run of number plates. Earlier this year, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) announced tenders for their special plates, while Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) did so for its series last year.
Comments
I feel sorry for public univ. Not getting enough funding from gomen and had to sell plates to survive.
