13 October 2020

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) released a special number plate series in conjunction with the road transport department (JPJ) and the department of higher education.

The institution aims to raise RM14 million in sales across the complete run of 9,999 vehicle registration plates offered, said chairman of the board of UPM Datuk Seri Diraja Syed Razlan Ibni Syed Putra Jamalullail. Bidding for the special series plates commenced October 8, and the highest valued plate was UPM 1, valued at RM150,000, followed by UPM 2 and UPM 3, valued at RM75,000 each.

One thousand units of the UPM series of number plates were allocated for sale to the UPM Alumni Association and were divided into different categories, such as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Super Platinum. The university had obtained approval from a Cabinet meeting on May 30, 2018 to conduct the sale of special series vehicle registration numbers, Harian Metro reported.

Public universities have been given access to special series number plates to resell and raise fund for themselves, as announced last year by then transport ministry. Earlier this year, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) announced tenders for special plates, with both institutions each offering a number plate series running from 1-9999.

Both UKM and UTM special series numbers come after the offering from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), which received approval in July last year to sell the UMT series of plates, also ranging in numbers from 1-9999.