In Local News / By Mick Chan / 13 October 2020 3:56 pm / 0 comments

A new special-series vehicle registration plate is on the horizon, this time from International Islamic University Malaysia. The institution will be conducting bids for the number plates from November 1, and this will be open to individuals as well as companies for the series of plates numbered from 1-9999.

Bids start from RM500 for four-digit running numbers and RM1,000 for three-digit running numbers, through to ‘golden numbers’ which start from RM20,000. IIUM alumni are eligible for a 5% cash rebate, and successful bidders have a period of 12 months from the date of the number plate’s approval for it to be registered to a vehicle, according to an IIUM representative.

The bidding process will require bidders to open a virtual bank account, into which money shall be transferred for the desired bid; for example, a transfer of RM30,000 will count for a bid of the same amount. This can be done either via online Internet banking, through the IIUM Portal through a merchant payment gateway, or over-the-counter payment at a bank.

Click to enlarge

When a subsequent bidder puts forth a higher bid, the first bidder will have their original bid amount of RM30,000 refunded into their virtual bank account.

Bidders will have a total of five chances to place bids for a given available IIUM number from a first-time RM30 registration fee, and once the five-bid allocation has been used up, a fee of RM20 is applicable for each subsequent allocation of five bids. Both fees are non-refundable.

International Islamic University Malaysia is the latest in a line of universities to offer special series number plates, after Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) also released their own special run of number plates, for which bidding started on October 8.

Prior to this, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) also announced tenders for special number plates, and these three institutions each also offered a number plate series running from 1-9999.