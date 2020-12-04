In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 4 December 2020 12:41 pm / 3 comments

The latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the darling of tuning companies, as we’ve seen plenty of interpretations of the renewed off-road SUV since its debut. Hofele is one such company that has experience with modifying the G-Class, as it previously released a six-seat modification for those who plan to ferry more people.

The German tuner has now added another creation to the mix called the Ultimate HG, which it deems as the “ultimate G-Class.” The focus here is a luxurious, limousine-like experience, with all of the modifications made meant to reflect that.

Starting with the exterior, the G-Class gets a more prominent front grille that is accompanied by new headlamp surrounds and front bumper, the latter wrapping around to the carbon-fibre wheel arches. There’s also a set of 23-inch turbine-style forged alloy wheels, roof LED lights and a good helping of chromed items to project opulence.

Hofele also gave the vehicle a two-tone paintjob that mimics a Maybach model, with the upper half sporting a Carpathian Grey finish by Range Rover, while the Crystal Black by Rolls Royce dominates the remainder of the body. These revisions are pretty trivial compared to other modified examples, but the Ultimate HG’s party trick is its unique coach doors, also known rearward-opening doors or suicide doors.

These are not immediately apparent given the work done to ensure the exterior chrome pieces look OEM-like, although a keen eye will spot the side-by-side door handles. Along with the electrically-deployable side steps, the doors provide rear passengers with a much-improved ease of entry and exit, and the company says “this G-Wagon is for those who want to arrive in their own unique style.”

Moving inside, you’ll find the finest Nappa leather and Alcantara covering nearly every inch of the G-Class’ interior, complete with unique perforation and stitching designs. The individual executive seats at the rear are also well equipped, offering a variety of adjustments as well as massage, heating and ventilation functions.

A touchscreen integrated within the custom centre console allows VIPs to fiddle around with the seat settings, while other luxuries include rear-seat entertainment screens, lambswool carpets, fluffy head pillows and a wireless charger. Even the boot, which is an area that is out of sight when inside the cabin, gets a visible floor beautifully finished in piano black lacquer with aluminium trim.

This Ultimate HG you see here isn’t based on the AMG variant of the G-Class, although the company wasn’t specific on the base car used. Also not mentioned is the cost of the package, although the price on advice disclaimer should indicate that it won’t be something that comes cheap. Hofele says the Ultimate HG is a good alternative to the world’s luxury sedans and limousines, which are not likely to venture to far off-road – we don’t think this one will either.

