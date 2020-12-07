In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 7 December 2020 2:49 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out the 400,000th unit of the iconic G-Class from the Magna Steyr manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. The milestone Gelandewagen was a G 400 d headed for a long-time customer who has owned various versions of the G-Wagen since 1979, and who now has around 20 examples of the off-roader, says Mercedes-Benz.

Introduced in 2018 at the Detroit Auto Show, the current W464-generation G-Class brought on board the use of high-strength and ultra-high-strength steels and aluminium on selected body panels, enabling a weight reduction of 170 kg and increased torsional rigidity by 55% to 10,162 Nm per degree, to the benefit of ride and handling as well as reduced noise and vibrations, said Mercedes-Benz.

The boxy 4×4 received a minor update in July this year, mainly involving its list of standard equipment, along with the addition of a wider range of personalisation options and improved availability for the G 400 d variant. This is powered by the OM656 3.0 litre inline-six turbodiesel that produces 330 PS (326 hp) and 700 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, top of the range is the AMG G 63, producing 585 PS (577 hp) and 850 Nm. In Malaysia, the W464 G-Wagen arrived in top AMG G 63 guise, touching down at the time with a price of RM1,464,888 on-the-road without insurance. With a nine-speed Speedshift TCT 9G automatic gearbox and AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive, the tall 4×4 manages 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 240 km/h.

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The G-Class boasts of ground clearance measuring 270 mm in front and 241 mm at the rear, with approach, break-over and departure angles at 31 degrees, 26 degrees and 30 degrees respectively. The W464 is capable of climbing slopes as steep as 45 degrees, while maximum water fording depth is 700 mm.

The G-Class is Mercedes-Benz’s longest-running passenger car model nameplate, with the market launch of the first iteration in 1979, and buyers at the time had the option of a short-wheelbase Cabriolet, or Station Wagon models in short- or long-wheelbase lengths.

Ten years on, the 463-series arrived in 1989, and this model would go on to feature numerous updates over its considerable lifespan; it officially adopted the G-Class name in 1993. The 25th anniversary of the G-Class was marked by the arrival of the G 55 AMG Kompressor, its on-road performance brought by 476 hp and 700 Nm from its supercharged 5.4 litre V8 engine.

Meanwhile, 2015 saw the introduction of the G 500 4×4², which brought a new level of off-road capability thanks to a portal axle setup that locate the axles above the wheel centre, with a gear set transferring drive to the centre of each wheel hub. This meant 450 mm of ground clearance, 1,000 mm in wading depth, and approach, breakover and departure angles of 52, 47 and 54 degrees.

