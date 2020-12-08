In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 8 December 2020 12:35 pm / 0 comments

Nissan has released more details about the upcoming Qashqai SUV, this time regarding what’s inside the CMF-C platform-based model.

The cabin will feature new seat materials; here, a new design in Nappa leather takes 25 days to produce, while its three-dimensional quilted design takes over an hour to embroider, says Nissan. The front seats of top trim levels will feature a massage function with three programme modes, and their settings can be accessed via the NissanConnect system.

White ambient lighting is used in order to create a calming environment, where its uniformity provides a ‘premium and harmonious impression’, according to the automaker. The centre console’s layout has been optimised for ergonomics and usability, where a smaller gear selector lever is used for automatic transmission models.

The driver in the 2021 Qashqai will get a 12.3-inch multi-information TFT instrumentation screen with configurable layouts for the display of navigation, entertainment, traffic or vehicle information, which is controlled by a tactile switch on the steering wheel. A Kiriko cut-glass texture shown as a digital background in the instrumentation gives a nod to Japanese design cues, says Nissan.

Nissan Qashqai interior spyshots. Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, a 10.8-inch head-up display offers the largest projected image size for vehicles in this segment, says Nissan. The driver will receive navigation, driver assistance and road information in their line of vision, helping drivers maintain focus on the road ahead for better confidence when driving.

On the infotainment front, the upcoming Qashqai featuress a nine-inch Nissan Connect unit featuring smartphone integration support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the latter also offering wireless connectivity. This supports multiple user profiles with memory settings enabling navigation, music and system preferences to be recalled for each driver.

Audio output is handled by a 10-speaker Bose premium sound system with subwoofer. The Qashqai also gains home-to-car connectivity with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices, supporting commands such as speech commands for sending navigation destinations to the vehicle’s onboard navigation system.

Owners can also gain access to certain vehicle functions through the Nissan Connect mobile app, such as for remote control of the horn and lights, as well as remote locking and unlocking of doors. Alerts can also be set as app notifications for the vehicle in terms of speed, time and zone if it exceeds the set parameters.

2021 Nissan Qashqai development vehicle

Also viewable through the app are vehicle health reports, informing users of any urgently required maintenance, while driving history and analysis is also available through the app to show past trips in terms of distance driven and time elapsed.

The system also offers drivers access to TomTom 3D Maps and Live Traffic when smartphones are not being used, and this includes features such as over-the-air map updates, real-time traffic conditions, Google Street View, speed camera locations and fuel prices. Door-to-door navigation and a My Car Finder function is also available through the app.

Wireless smartphone charging at up to 15W is offered in the upcoming SUV – a first for the Qashqai, says Nissan. This is provided for within the Qashqai’s storage console compartment which can accommodate the dimensionally largest mobile devices, naming the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in particular. Elsewhere, USB-A and USB-C ports offer wired connectivity in the front and rear seats.

Nissan also claims improved comfort in the 2021 Qashqai, where a longer wheelbase is combined with improved packaging to offer increased cabin space; rear occupant knee room has increased 28 mm to 608 mm, while front and rear headroom has grown 15 mm, a gain that is attributed to larger exterior dimensions.

A wider range of physiques are accommodated more comfortably in the 2021 Qashqai thanks to ‘improved seat height and lateral adjustment’, while the highest trim grade will also offer front seat cushion tilt adjustment. The seat backs and cushions are now more supportive, and the highest two trim levels will also offer a memory function for both front seats. For colder climates, a heated steering wheel is now available.

In the luggage compartment, access is facilitated by a tail gate with hands-free operation, where luggage capacity grows 74 litres from the outgoing Qashqai thanks to a 20 mm-lower boot floor enabled by a repackaged rear suspension setup. There are now dual lights in the luggage compartment, along with a 12-volt power outlet for equipment such as refrigeration boxes.

Plenty to look forward to in the 2021 Nissan Qashqai, which will also debut the Japanese automaker’s e-Power hybrid powertrain, and ProPilot semi-autonomous driving will be part of the SUV’s feature set as well. All these will be packaged in a bodyshell styled to be visually more in line with its siblings, the X-Trail and the Juke.

GALLERY: 2021 Nissan Qashqai development vehicle