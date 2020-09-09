In Cars, Nissan, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 9 September 2020 3:12 pm / 0 comments

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai SUV has just been reported to have its production timeline pushed back to mid-2021 due to challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, though our spy photographers have captured images of the upcoming model again, this time with a partial peek at its dashboard.

As before, Nissan’s upcoming models will wear the company’s new V-motion grille design signature, and this time the Qashqai will come with more than a hint of the angularity, and a front end similar to that of the latest, second-generation Juke and the fourth-generation X-Trail.

The slim headlamps will be complemented at the other end by horizontally oriented tail lamps and a more sloping roofline compared to its predecessor, and as at its previous sighting last month, the development unit here also wears a set of turbine-style wheels.

Here, the dashboard of the Qashqai development vehicle can be seen to resemble that of the fourth-generation X-Trail’s, which is a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display cluster. There also appears to be an enclosure behind the windscreen, which could be the head-up display that is a 10.8-inch unit on the X-Trail.

The upcoming Qashqai, also known as the Rogue Sport in the United States market, is expected to use the CMF-C/D platform in updated guise, and is likely to include a range of turbocharged petrol engines along with a 48-volt electrical architecture. A Mitsubishi-developed e-Power plug-in hybrid system could be included here, as well.

This upcoming third-generation model will reportedly drop all diesel powertrains, along with the omission of a purely electric version. The role of the pure EV will likely be filled by a dedicated model such as the Ariya, which made its debut in July. As for the Qashqai itself, the postponed debut means there will be potentially more time for more sightings of Qashqai development units.