12 August 2020

With Nissan revamping its entire line-up bit by bit, we now bring you spyshots of the third-generation Qashqai, which will reportedly be revealed in September this year. The all-new model replaces the second-generation crossover, which has been around since 2013, and the redesign will be significant as the Qashqai is one of the company’s best-selling models.

As such, the company has opted to take an evolutionary design approach, with similar proportions to the outgoing model. Even so, the styling is a lot more angular this time around, with a front end inspired by the latest Juke and X-Trail. The company’s signature V-motion grille is plain to see here and there are some rather sleek headlamps, although it isn’t known if the latter is split into two segments, as is the case with Nissan’s other SUVs and crossovers.

Other cues that can be roughly seen through the camouflage are horizontal taillights and a sloping roofline that gives the Qashqai a sportier look, while a set of aero-style wheels have also been fitted to this development car. Not so obvious is the overhauled interior, which should get digital displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Beneath the new skin, the Qashqai (or Rogue Sport as it is known in the United States) is expected to ride on an updated CMF-C/D platform like the X-Trail. Expect the powertrain range to include turbocharged petrol engines with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, an e-Power range extender hybrid powertrain as well as a plug-in hybrid setup developed by Mitsubishi.

Unfortunately, diesel engines are said to be given a miss with the third generation, as is an all-electric version. It is reported that Nissan will have a separate model to fill the latter’s role, built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform like the Ariya. So far, the carmaker has yet to provide any official details, but with the sighting of this lightly camouflaged prototype and September not too far away, we should get some answers soon.

GALLERY: Second-generation Nissan Qashqai facelift