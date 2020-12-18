In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 December 2020 11:51 am / 1 comment

Smartphone connectivity comes to Honda motorcycles in 2021 with the introduction of Honda RoadSync, working with its Smartphone Voice Control Bluetooth module. Like other such applications in the market, such as BMW Motorrad’s ConnectedRide, RoadSync allows communication between the rider’s smartphone and the motorcycle, controlling functions such as phone calls, messaging, navigation and music.

RoadSync functionality will be available for the Honda X-Adv, CB1000R as well as the Forza 750 in 2021, while the Forza 350 will have it as an extra cost option. Use of RoadSync is via a switch on the handlebar pod and microphone and speakers in the rider’s helmet.

There are four main functions controlled by RoadSync – navigation, phone calls, messages and music. Each of these functions will be repeated on the instrument panel while in operation.

For Voice Control, commands will depend on the function selected, such as setting a destination for navigation, though this requires presenting a maximum of five destinations beforehand. This also applies to calls and messages, with five favourite numbers or preset messages entered into the system ahead of time.

Aside from navigation, RoadSync also displays the weather forecast up to five hours ahead and current weather for the intended destination. Honda’s intent for the RoadSync system is to allow the rider to focus on the ride while still enjoying the functions of smartphone connectivity.