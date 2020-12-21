In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 December 2020 5:16 pm / 1 comment

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has been a busy company of late. Now based in a nice new HQ in Ara Damansara, the Hyundai distributor recently launched the Kona crossover, Sonata flagship sedan and Elantra C-segment sedan. All are eye-catching designs, but to further entice prospects, HSDM is rolling out a year-end trade-in campaign offering up to RM5,000 extra on your car’s trade-in value.

According to HSDM, “most used car dealers tend to undervalue second-hand Hyundai cars and will offer the lowest possible price in order to get a higher resale profit, presuming that the car will be difficult to sell”. However, the company says that actual resale value for Hyundai cars is only slightly lower, or on par with other car brands of the same segment and year.

With this campaign, a collaboration with Sime Darby Motors’ multi-brand pre-owned car dealer Sime Darby Auto Selection, Hyundai car owners “can now look forward to competitive prices that are hard to beat”.

The deal is up to an additional RM5,000 above the trade-in market value for an older Hyundai, or up to RM3,000 over the trade-in price for other makes. The offer is until December 31, 2020. Of course, purchases made in 2020 will also enjoy sales tax exemption.

“This way, potential Hyundai car owners can shop with peace of mind, and perhaps consider buying a more premium model than they had initially planned. Through our efforts, we hope to continue to invigorate the car industry, especially as the country manoeuvres through this challenging Covid-19 times,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of HSDM.

To qualify for this special trade-in offer, certain terms and conditions apply. Car owners must ensure all their documents are genuine and meet Puspakom's requirements. The trade-in of the used vehicle will be done via Sime Darby Auto Selection.