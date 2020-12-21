In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 December 2020 2:04 pm / 3 comments

Petronas is set to introduce something new later this evening, and all indicators so far in what has been a performance-heavy teaser campaign clearly points to a new premium fuel for the national oil and gas company.

The fuel to be launched is likely to be a new RON 97 petrol. The guess is relatively easy, given that the current Petronas Primax 97 formulation was launched over five years ago. When it made its debut back then, the fuel was the first Euro 4M-grade RON 97 petrol to be offered to the Malaysian market, ahead of the government-gazetted implementation date of September 1, 2015.

The launch will take place via a livestream on the Petronas Brands Facebook page at 3pm today. Tune in to the launch to find out all about the new fuel.