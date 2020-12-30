In Cars, Proton, Videos / By Hafriz Shah / 30 December 2020 4:02 pm / 11 comments

It’s no secret that I booked a Proton X50 Flagship for myself – making it three new Protons in the last two years, joining the X70 Premium CBU and Iriz Standard MT. Here’s a video of me taking delivery of my new B-segment SUV, including why I bought it plus plans for mods and fixes.

In short, I needed a replacement for my Peugeot 208 GTi, which has gone over five years. Having owned an out-of-warranty Fiat Bravo recently, it’s not an experience I’d want to go through again, let’s just leave it as that. As clichéd as it sounds, you can’t really put a price on having peace of mind. Well, actually you can – the price of a new car, that is ;)

An SUV fits my needs as well, with a coupe already serving as my daily. While I do believe that having a two-door as your primary car makes absolute sense, the rare times that you do need rear seats or a bigger boot do come more often than you may first think. I’ve learnt it the hard way.

Citric Orange wasn’t my first colour choice for the X50 either. I picked red at first, until I saw it in the flesh under direct sunlight. Too bright and flat, I thought, so orange became the next best choice. There’s a story behind the number plate too, which you can hear in the video above.

So, do you think I’ve made the right decision with the X50? Let me know in the comments section below.

GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship