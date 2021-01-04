In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, MG / By Mick Chan / 4 January 2021 2:55 pm / 3 comments

The MG EV hatchback could share its powertrain with the MG ZS electric SUV (pictured)

MG is set to unveil a fully electric hatchback towards the end of this year, and it will be one of two fully electric models in the pipeline, Autocar reports.

This will be similar in size to the internal combustion MG3 hatchback, though it won’t be a direct replacement for this car as it is slated to continue as a low-cost model in the brand’s line-up, the magazine indicated.

The EV hatchback is expected to employ battery and powertrain technology from the brand’s current models such as the ZS electric SUV, according to the report, though the forthcoming hatchback is expected to have a battery with reduced capacity due to cost and available space. The electric powertrain’s output is expected to be reduced as a result, from the ZS SUV’s output figures of 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

MG EP station wagon

The forthcoming MG electric hatchback could be priced significantly less than comparably premium models such as the Honda e and Mini Electric, possible around the GBP20,000 (RM109,424) mark, suggested Autocar.

For reference, the fully electric MG ZS SUV packs a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery within its floor, with a quoted range of 337 km on a full charge. This has been equated with a range of around 235 km in Bangkok conditions at the model’s Thai launch in 2019, or 70% of its claimed NEDC range. the ZS SUV charges to 80% capacity in 6.5 hours from the MG Home Charger, or 30 minutes through DC quick charging.

More recently emerging from MG on the electric vehicle front is the EP electric C-segment station wagon, which was launched in Thailand last month at 988,000 baht (RM133,135). This packs a slightly larger battery capacity of 50.3 kWh that provides up to 380 km of range on the NEDC test cycle, and can be charged to 80% capacity via 50 kW fast charging in 40 minutes.

In Thailand, the EP electric station wagon comes bundled with a home charger worth 45,000 baht (RM6,062) and free installation, with an EV battery warranty coverage of of eight years or 180,000 km. Its battery modules can be replaced separately if so required.