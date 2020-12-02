In Cars, International News, MG / By Danny Tan / 2 December 2020 5:01 pm / 0 comments

Here’s something interesting from the 2020 Thailand International Motor Expo that’s happening now at Impact Muang Thong Thani near Bangkok. MG has launched the EP electric car that’s a bit boring. But that makes it interesting – in a world where EVs are trendy and usually expensive, here’s a utilitarian and affordable EV, and it’s in wagon form too!

This no-frills MG EP looks like a regular car, with no hints of its electric powertrain. Measuring 4,544 mm long and with a wheelbase of 2,665 mm, it’s C-segment sized, but the wagon body takes in up to 1,456 litres of cargo with the rear seats folded (464 litres otherwise).

Even the price is regular C-segment. The EP is affordable for a full EV at just 988,000 baht (RM133,135). The CBU import from China is bundled with a free MG home charger worth 45,000 baht (RM6,062), free charger installation worth 20,000 baht (RM2,694) and one year of insurance. The warranty is four years or 120,000 km, but the EV battery’s separate warranty is for eight years or 180,000 km. Battery modules can be replaced separately if needed.

What’s unlike a regular C-segment car is under the hood, where an electric motor with 163 hp and 260 Nm sits. A single speed transmission puts channels torque to the front wheels. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 8.8 seconds and top speed is 185 km/h. The EP’s battery, located in the floorpan of the car, is a 50.3 kW lithium-ion unit that provides up to 380 km of range in the NEDC cycle.

The CCS charging port is hidden behind the MG logo on the grille. Charging the EP with the home wallbox charger (7kW AC) takes seven hours and 15 minutes for 0-100%. 50kW DC fast charging will top up an empty battery to 80% in 40 minutes. MG Thailand says that home charging costs around 200 baht (RM26.90) per full charge, and maintenance costs over five years (or 100k km) will not exceed 8,000 baht (RM1,079).

MG is a brand of China’s SAIC, and the Thai-market EP is actually a rebadged Roewe Ei5, which has been around since 2017. If you’ve seen Roewe cars in China, this is quite an obvious rebadge as the wagon’s face has Roewe’s “VW look” as opposed to the curves and “Mazda-look” we’ve come to expect from MG. The EP is also sold as the MG5 EV in the UK.

Would you have this electric car for the price of a Honda Civic in Malaysia?