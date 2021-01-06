In Cars, Local News, Sales & Promotions, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 6 January 2021 6:24 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has hit the ground running early this year with its Chinese New Year promotion, which runs until February 28. In celebration of the year of the ox, the company is giving an “ang pao” rebate of RM1,000 on all Tiguan Allspace, Arteon and Passat models.

Customers who purchase model year 2020 units will receive additional discounts, including RM3,500 off the Tiguan Allspace and RM2,500 off the Arteon. Passat buyers, meanwhile, can choose from either one year of free insurance or a straight RM5,500 rebate.

You will also receive exclusive savings if you purchase your car through the company’s eShowroom online store. The deals include a RM3,500 rebate for the Tiguan Allspace, a RM4,500 rebate for the Arteon and a RM3,500 rebate for the Passat. Add all those figures up and you’re looking at a saving of up to RM8,000 for the Tiguan Allspace and Arteon and up to RM10,000 for the Passat.

Existing Volkswagen customers also stand to benefit through the CNY aftersales service campaign. Those who purchase brake discs and pads will get a RM30 rebate per item and a RM20 GrabCar voucher, while air-conditioning filters and fuel additives will be offered with a RM20 rebate and a RM10 GrabCar voucher. The company is also giving a 20% discount on one litre of genuine engine oil.

Lastly, owners will be able to enjoy a complimentary service check, up to 20% off batteries and tyres and free ang pao packets. Visit the official website for more information.