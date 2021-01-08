In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 8 January 2021 10:48 am / 2 comments

First images of the 2021 Geely Borui facelift have appeared on the internet. The refreshed sedan is seen wearing a new Volvo-style grille with multiple vertical fins, ditching the previous ‘Expanding Cosmos’ design.

Also new here on the D-segment sedan is the reprofiled front bumper. As you would have guessed, it’s probably inspired by a Volvo as well, particularly the S60. Other aesthetic upgrades include new black five-spoke alloy wheels, gloss black trims all around the lower sections of the car and tailgate, and a slightly reworked rear bumper. The integrated dual exhausts are still trapezoidal in shape.

Besides that, it’s unclear what other changes have been made, especially pertaining the cabin and powertrain. The GC9 Borui has been around since 2015, so perhaps this facelift exercise could be its final send-off, of sorts.

Just to quickly recap, the Borui can be had with several engines, starting from the 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine to a 2.4L NA mill, as well as a 3.5L V6 lump. In mid 2018, the auto giant launched the electrified Borui GE, which utilises a 1.5 litre (available in both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups) powertrain that was co-developed with Volvo.

Other features that help the Borui stand out include a 12.3-inch LCD instrumentation, plus a touchscreen infotainment display in the middle that goes up to 12.3 inches in size. This head unit offers a number of services like 4G connectivity, the GKUI smart ecosystem, intelligent voice recognition, Garmin navigation system and a comprehensive online media library. More expensive variants come with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, too.

For safety, it’s pretty much par for the course with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, intelligent automatic high beam control, blind spot monitoring, speed limit sign recognition, a heads-up display, a display key and assisted parking – just to name a few. Would you be keen to have this as the next-generation Proton Perdana? Let us know, below.