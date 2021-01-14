In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2021 6:28 pm / 0 comments

After releasing the AC Cobra Series 4 Electric in December 2020, the automaker has introduced the very first production AC Cobra 378 Superblower. This Mk4 model is a remake of the original Superblower introduced in 1998, but with a tonne of extra power.

Under the bonnet is a 6.2 litre supercharged V8 engine that produces 580 hp. The rear-wheel drive two-seater comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. Other hardware include a full aluminium radiator and header tank, high-performance servo-assisted calipers (race spec), ventilated disc brakes, limited slip differential, and coilovers on all four corners.

Also on are front and rear anti-roll bars, mixed profile 15-inch retro-style wheels, plus a customisable, hand-crafted interior. Luxury finishes include a healthy use of black leather, which is used for the upholstery, glovebox panel, and instrument panel. There is also door map pockets and deep pile carpets.

The 378 Superblower carries a price tag of £129,500 (RM715k), which is a fair bit less than the full electric Series 4 (£168,000, or RM917k). If you want something a Cobra that’s a little bit more manageable, then check out the 140 Charter Edition that’s powered by Ford’s 2.3 litre four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine with 355 PS and 440 Nm of torque.

AC Cars CEO, Alan Lubinsky said: “We are incredibly proud to see the first production version of 378 Superblower now built. It’s a tremendous achievement by the full team of engineers to produce such a high-quality car ahead of schedule and in the midst of a challenging global pandemic. This is another big step forward in the ongoing resurgence of the AC Cars brand and we are tremendously excited to start UK sales through our sales team at Boss Motor Company.”