AC Cars has announced that it will sell its reborn Cobra with an all-electric powertrain, with first deliveries set to take place in the summer of 2021, each priced at 168,000 pounds sterling (RM917,162).

This isn’t the first time the company has sold an electric Cobra before, as there was the Series 1 Electric previously. The new model is the Series 4 Electric, which uses a more revision of the iconic body, while packing a lot more performance.

The electric motor on the Series 4 Electric is rated at 625 PS (617 hp or 460 kW) and 1,000 Nm of peak torque (500 Nm continuous), which propels a gross weight of just 1,190 kg, including a 54-kWh battery pack. For some context, that’s around 90 kg more than the Cobra 378 that the company sells with a 6.2 litre V8. This is due to the lightweight construction that involves a ladder-frame chassis and body panels made from composite materials.

The result is a zero to 100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds, while the estimated range is said to be around 322 km (200 miles). According to the company, the battery supports AC charging of up to six kW, but didn’t disclose timings.

The Series 1 Electric uses a battery pack with an identical energy capacity, but it is used to power a less powerful motor with just 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 500 Nm (250 Nm continuous). It’s also heavier at 1,250 kg, takes longer to complete the century sprint at 6.7 seconds, and provides less range at up to 241 km (150 miles).

“Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years,” said Alan Lubinsky, owner of AC Cars.