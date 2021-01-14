In Cars, International News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 14 January 2021 12:49 pm / 0 comments

Proton continues its expansion into global markets with the launch of the Saga in Nepal. The mountainous country is the fifth to receive the sedan, after Brunei, Pakistan, Kenya and Egypt.

Available in two variants, the Saga retails at 3,550,000 rupees (RM122,700) for the 1.3 Standard MT and 3,950,000 rupees (RM136,600) for the 1.3 Premium AT. The high prices are due to the tax structure in Nepal, which imposes duties on imported vehicles well north of 200%.

The Saga is largely similar in looks, specs and performance compared to the Malaysian version, with two key differences. As with Egypt and Pakistan, the car is sold in Nepal with an upgraded air-conditioning system with airflow direction controls (our third dial only controls recirculation) and a heater.

It also comes with a slightly smaller 1,299 cc version of the 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated VVT four-cylinder engine. It’s a little down on outputs vis-à-vis what we get – 91 PS (-4 PS) at 5,750 rpm and 117 Nm (-3 Nm) at 4,000 rpm – but is mated to the same five-speed manual and four-speed automatic gearboxes.

Otherwise, it’s the same car, the Standard manual version coming with halogen headlights, a rear spoiler, 14-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, driver’s seat height adjustment, fabric upholstery, a touch-panel radio/Bluetooth head unit, two speakers, rear parking sensors, dual airbags and ABS with EBD and brake assist.

The Premium automatic adds LED daytime running lights, 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels, a multi-function steering wheel, a boot lamp, a seven-inch Android-based infotainment touchscreen, four speakers, two additional USB charging ports, a reverse camera and stability control.

GALLERY: Proton Saga 1.3 Premium AT (Malaysian spec)