The latest Proton Saga has made its launch debut in Egypt, where it will be offered in three variants – Standard MT, Standard AT and Premium AT – for the 2021 model year. Based on the facelifted model we got back in August 2019, the fully-imported sedan replaces the second-generation Saga BLM that has been on sale in Egypt since 2018. The Proton brand is represented by Ezz Elarab, with the company being responsible for distributorship in Egypt since 2004.

In terms of pricing, the base Standard MT goes for 166,900 Egyptian pounds (RM43,168), which is then followed by the Standard AT for 188,900 Egyptian pounds (RM48,858) and the range-topping Premium AT for 202,900 Egyptian pounds (RM52,479); by comparison, the Saga range in Malaysia starts from RM32,800 and goes up to RM39,800. A three-year/100,000-km warranty comes as standard and as an introductory promotion, customers of the first batch of cars are offered a discount of 3,000 Egyptian pounds (RM776).

Under the bonnet, the Saga is powered by a 1.3 litre four-cylinder VVT engine that serves up 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque. Drive continues to be sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, depending on the chosen variant, with an Eco mode available.

With the Standard variants, the kit list includes halogen headlamps, 14-inch wheels, electric side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power steering, fabric upholstery, a standard head unit with Bluetooth and USB inputs, two speakers, analogue gauges with a multi-info display, and a 12-volt electrical outlet.

The Premium adds on LED daytime running lights, 15-inch alloys, steering wheel media controls, a reverse camera and four speakers. The range-topper also gets a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, with MirrorLink support for easy pairing of Android smartphones.

On the safety front, all variants come with two airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist as standard. Unlike the Saga we have here, traction control is not offered on any variant sold in Egypt, not even on the top-spec Premium AT.