19 January 2021

Auto Bavaria always strives to provide greater convenience to its customers, now more than ever during Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0. As such, the company is making it possible to have your car serviced from the comfort of your own home or workplace through its i-Service. Available for BMW and MINI vehicles, the mobile service aims to bring the convenience right to your doorstep.

An Auto Bavaria i-Service vehicle can be directed to a location closest to you – be it at home or at the workplace – within a 40 km radius** from Auto Bavaria dealerships to perform scheduled maintenance services including oil change and tyre balancing. The service can also handle brake pad, battery and tyre changes, saving you a trip to the service centre.

Every i-service vehicle is equipped with the latest tools and equipment, manned by experienced and qualified technicians using only BMW genuine parts to ensure that you get the best-in-class service at a greater convenience.

All you have to do is to download the Auto Bavaria mobile app (available on both Google Play and Apple App stores), register your vehicle within the app and schedule your service appointment in advance. The app enables customers to book their service appointments, check their vehicle service history, view the service progress, and make payments – all in one application. It also has a special ‘track & chat’ feature to track the location of the i-Service vehicle and chat with technicians to monitor the progress of their vehicle being serviced.

There’s also a bonus in store. Simply book your i-Service appointment from January 18 onwards, post your i-Service experience on your Facebook or Instagram account, tag these posts with @autobavariamy and #autobavariaiservice and you’ll take home a complimentary limited edition BMW umbrella***!

Download the Auto Bavaria mobile app today and enjoy the benefits of having your cars serviced at a location convenient to you*. Find out more about the i-mobile service by visiting the Auto Bavaria official Facebook page.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Auto Bavaria i-Service is only available in Klang Valley and Penang.

***Promotion is only valid for i-Service appointment booked from January 18, 2021 onwards.

***Limited to the first 300 customers.