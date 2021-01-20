In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 20 January 2021 1:17 pm / 0 comments

It’s hard to imagine, but the D40 Nissan Navara continues to be sold in the United States as the Frontier, 17 years after it first made its debut. To give you a sense of perspective, that’s how long it’s been since Usher’s Yeah! topped the charts. Feeling old yet?

Aside from a mild facelift in 2008 and a new engine last year, the Frontier has soldiered on virtually unchanged. But Nissan is about to right this heinous wrong, as a completely revised 2022 version is set to be revealed in two weeks, on February 4.

No, the new truck won’t simply be an Americanised version of the recently-revealed facelifted Navara. Instead, it will be built on the same F-Alpha platform as before, albeit heavily revised for the new year. According to Automotive News, that decision is due to size, as the Frontier is available in a longer version with a six-foot (1,862 mm) bed; ours is limited to 1,585 mm.

Few details have been released so far, but a teaser shown during the Navara facelift’s reveal last year showed a more conventional front end design compared to its international sibling, with a smaller grille and slimmer rectangular headlights.

Both carry design cues inspired by the larger Titan, including an inverted U-shaped grille and C-shaped daytime running lights. The Frontier should also finally receive active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking – items that are sorely missing from the current model.

The updated engine will soldier on, a 3.8 litre direct-injected petrol V6 currently producing 310 hp at 6,100 rpm and 381 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It’s mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the latter with a switchable transfer case and the option of a locking rear differential.

The February 4 event will also see the introduction of the new Pathfinder. The fullsize SUV will be based on the latest Altima (Teana to you and me) and likely derive some styling cues from the new X-Trail, such as a large V-motion grille, C-shaped headlights and a “floating roof” design. The car could also get the Altima’s novel 2.0 litre variable compression turbo engine, rated at 248 hp and 370 Nm.

Some surprises could be in store as well – one of the teasers Nissan release includes the front grille pattern of the Z Proto. The production version of the sports car concept is only due to arrive sometime next year, but could we see a glimpse of it beforehand? We’ll just have to wait and see.

GALLERY: Nissan Z Proto