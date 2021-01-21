In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 21 January 2021 6:34 pm / 1 comment

Very rarely is an electric vehicle touted as a road trip companion, but Nissan is trying its luck with its e-NV200 Winter Camper concept. Essentially a rolling showcase of original Nissan accessories, it envisions the electric van as the ideal companion for cold-climate exploration.

The centrepiece around which the car is built is the Nissan Camper Technology Luxury Kit, which is available for the e-NV200 and the e-NV200 Evalia passenger variant. It turns the van into a motorhome of sorts, with an integrated kitchen, refrigerator, folding beds and insulated windows, plus a solar-rechargeable 220-volt power pack. There’s also an elevating roof fitted, giving those inside more standing space.

Other original accessories include mudguards, side sill scuff plates, side bars and rubber mats. The Winter Camper has also been tweaked to offer a modicum of off-road capability, including chunky off-road tyres, raised suspension and a nudge bar equipped with twin 5,400-lumen spotlights.

To recap, the e-NV200 shares its powertrain with the original Leaf, consisting of a front-mounted electric motor that delivers 80 kW (109 PS) and 254 Nm of torque. Despite the Winter Camper’s adventurous streak, don’t expect it to actually be able to travel far – even with the new Leaf‘s 40 kWh battery, the standard e-NV200 only has a WLTP-rated range of 200 km.