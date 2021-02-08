The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has said that owners with vehicles than have been modified with “hellaflush” or “tayar kankang” wheels could be fined up to RM2,000 or face imprisonment of not more than six months.
This was revealed in a post on PDRM’s official Facebook page, which stated that action can be taken under Section 6 of the Road Transport Act 1987 as well as Rule 138, Road Traffic Rules 170/59, where vehicles are modified without the approval of the Road Transport Department (JPJ).
According to PDRM, these trends are becoming more widespread and such modifications can affect the functionality of a car’s safety and brakes systems, resulting in impaired driving that could pose a risk to the driver and other road users.
The “hellaflush” or “stance and fitment” trend involves installing oversized and offset wheels (significantly more than stock) and installing tyres that are too narrow for the rim, with the latter resulting in the tyre having to be stretched in order to fit the rims.
The car’s suspension and ride height are also significantly lowered to create a “snug” look with the wheel wells. This look is further accentuated by changing the car’s camber angle to a more negative one, giving it a “squatted” look, and further lowering the car’s ride height.
We previously discussed the matter with the director of the JPJ’s automotive engineering department, Datuk Mohamad Dalib, who said that all cars sold in Malaysia must first obtain the department’s approval under the United Nation Regulation 0 (UN R0), equivalent to the Road Transport Act 66(1)(PP) Vehicle Type Approval (VTA).
Once a vehicle is approved under the law, it can then be marketed and purchased by consumers. However, if any vehicle is modified after it is purchased, indirectly it is already counted as an “unauthorised modification,” and therefore, illegal.
“It’s not a problem if vehicle owners want to change their original rims, but the modification should not conflict with the car’s original engineering specifications, and not affect its centre of gravity, wheel track and wheel circumference. Changing rims should not only provide a car with a better look, but should not deter its handling as well,” he added.
Comments
Biar papa asalkan bergaya!
Ni smua benda poyo. Standard itu indah.
Tanya Jakun 1st
Come on, your car needs to be making actual horsepower in order to have an accident.
These are the type of guys who start a chat on tinder by saying “Hey babe” and then get unmatched immediately.
Cut them some slack PDRM.
They can be unsafe to drive that is why PDRM clamping down onto them.
But then we wont be able to watch videos of them crashing
This is the dumbest modification. The turning radius is so huge that other people literally have to wait for them to make so many turns to park a car. Menyusahkan orang lain.
Memang pun! Stupid to the point of “dewa-ness”! Not only you have to wait forever for them to make turns and parkings,even when driving behind them,they usually slow down so much on the highway suddenly due to a small mound on the road. Usually resulting in abrupt screeching of tires from vehicles coming from behind to slow down as well. Useless good for nothings causing unnecessary accidents for other people.
lol, the car plate and HID issue also havent fix, now this?
Those not related to safety but this one does, so it is prudent for PDRM to prioritize those affecting safety first. Remember, think SAFETY FIRST!
The trend of “hellaflush” no more. PDRM should have implement this act much earlier.
Never liked it, but there goes part of car culture in MY
this culture also popular in Japan..
The “culture” can still live just not on public roads.. Public road should always be about public safety first.
Well, all these big tyres and lowered suspension will definitely cost a lot more to maintain and they are not as efficient to run on. But all at a cost to improve the traction and handling from stock. So if the ban of this is from its handling..then i don’t see it as a valid point.
The hellaflush problem has been going on for the longest time oredi. PDRM now only take action ka?
Even taking action, in matter of weeks, the hot-chicken-shit issue will be swept under carpet.
Only in Malaysia, everything is LEGAL, until you get caught by the govt authorities, just like those fancy no. plate, dark window tint, modded HID headlamps, etc.
Yess finally get rid of this bull**** mods
What happen to number plate…why no action on plate that not meet std requirement.
This is the stupidest mod I’ve ever seen. The car basically doesn’t drive on Malaysian road. I can’t go more than 10m without hitting a speed bump in an urban area and then You have cars like this??!!
i can never understand how stupid some people are……