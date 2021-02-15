In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 15 February 2021 12:20 pm / 0 comments

Later this week, Nissan will unveil the third-generation Qashqai, or Rogue Sport as it is known in the United States. With the February 18 debut date still a few days away, the Japanese carmaker still has enough time to squeeze in another teaser, giving us a glimpse of its new crossover.

The latest 15-second spot reveals the Qashqai’s redesigned headlamps, which carry a C-shaped signature comprising of a lower main lighting element and daytime running lights, both LED-type units. These flank the company’s signature V-motion grille, and the front end also sports a sculpted bonnet that is extended to meet a raised section near the A-pillars.

The quirky meeting point is complemented by a two-tone paint scheme, while the rear taillights are slimmer than on the outgoing model and ditches the boomerang-shaped signature. Based on previous spyshots, the Qashqai’s proportions will remain familiar, but the body will be a lot more muscular.

Apart from a revamped exterior, the crossover’s cabin will also receive a makeover, incorporating a lot of the technologies found in the latest Pathfinder. These include a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.8-inch head-up display and a nine-inch freestanding NissanConnect infotainment touchscreen.

Underneath the metal, the Qashqai will reportedly retain the Common Modular Family (CMF-C) platform, but despite the carryover architecture, Nissan says there will be more room for passengers and cargo.

In terms of engines, there will be a 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 12-volt mild hybrid system, available in 140 PS/240 Nm and 160 PS/260 Nm (270 Nm with a CVT and all-wheel drive) configurations.

Further up the range, the crossover will get Nissan’s e-Power range extender powertrain, which features a 190 PS/330 Nm electric motor. This is powered by a battery pack that is charged by a 157 PS 1.5 litre variable-compression mill functioning as a generator.

GALLERY: 2021 Nissan Qashqai development vehicle

GALLERY: 2021 Nissan Qashqai spyshots