Details regarding the third-generation Nissan Qashqai have been trickling through, beginning with the first teaser image that revealed part of its frontal silhouette, followed by a glimpse of its dashboard architecture. Now, Nissan has announced that its forthcoming crossover will be available in with a choice of two powertrain types when it goes on sale.

The first of these is the 1.3 litre DiG-T turbocharged petrol engine with a 12-volt advanced lithium-ion battery system (ALiS) mild hybrid system that will be offered in 140 PS and 160 PS output levels. The 140 PS version will be paired with either a six-speed manual or Xtronic CVT, the latter being solely available on the higher output 160 PS version.

Peak engine power arrives at 5,500 rpm, says Nissan, while its peak torque figure of 275 Nm is produced at 1,750 rpm on both manual transmission and CVT versions. The Xtronic CVT is claimed to offer the ‘best of both worlds’, offering seamless driving in urban conditions while giving directly connected behaviour during hard acceleration, says Nissan.

The third-generation Qashqai will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD forms, the latter solely available on 160 PS CVT variants. A preliminary set of technical specifications for the forthcoming model also reveals that the Qashqai will measure 4,425 mm in overall length, and Nissan has previously said the new model will offer an additional 28 mm for rear occupant knee room and 15 mm more headroom front and rear.

The new 4WD control system and drive mode selector is more intuitive and intelligent in adapting to external conditions, according to the automaker, and the forthcoming model will have five modes – Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow and Off-road. In the event that loss of traction is detected, the 4WD system’s response times have been reduced to around 0.2 second.

Next is the e-Power range extender petrol-electric powertrain, featuring a 1.5 litre 157 PS variable compression ratio petrol engine mated with a power generator, inverter and an electric motor, a combination which produces a final output of 140 kW (187 PS). The petrol internal combustion engine is used soles to generate electricity, while the front wheels are powered by electric drive.

The e-Power variant of the Qashqai will also gain one-pedal operation courtesy of its e-Pedal, as on the fully electric Leaf, which enables drivers to accelerate and decelerate at up to 0.2 g using just the accelerator pedal, thus covering 90% of all driving scenarios according to Nissan.

Earlier spyshots of the third-generation crossover also revealed parts of its digital instrumentation, which appeared to resemble the setup in the fourth-generation X-Trail comprised of a 12.3-inch instrument display panel and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

