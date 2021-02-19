In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 19 February 2021 9:50 am / 0 comments

Maserati’s revival plan is in full swing, with the Italian carmaker now teasing its next SUV model, the Grecale. Set to make its debut before 2021 comes to an end, the Grecale will slot in below the Levante, and just like its larger sibling, the name is derived from the north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea.

The images provided by the brand show the Grecale in prototype form, which features proportions that is reminiscent of the Levante, with a long bonnet and similar C-pillar design. Despite the intentionally blurry shots, the athletic compact SUV looks rather athletic thanks to the large wheels, sculpted bonnet and quad tailpipe setup.

For now, the company isn’t willing to provide detailed specifications and is merely stating that the Grecale is still undergoing extensive road, circuit and off-road tests in a variety of conditions before its debut.

The smaller Maserati SUV will be built in Cassino, Italy, which is also where the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is made. This isn’t surprising as the Grecale shares its underpinnings with the Stelvio, although it won’t simply be an exercise in remodelling.

According to Autocar, the Grecale will be powered by Maserati’s own internal combustion engine rather than sourcing from Alfa Romeo. There will also be a hybrid powertrain offered, while further forward in the future, an all-electric option will be added on in 2022.