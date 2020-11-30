In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2020 3:53 pm / 0 comments

With Maserati’s transformation plan in full swing, the company has confirmed that it will electrify its entire line-up within the next five years. This was confirmed by company CEO Davide Grasso in a Reuters report, who said that upcoming Maserati models will either be hybrid or fully electric.

The Ghibli Hybrid launched back in July marked the start of the company’s electrified future and it will be joined by the smaller Grecale next year. The SUV slots in below the Levante and will initially be offered with conventional and hybrid powertrains, joined by an all-electric variant later on in 2022. A hybrid version of the Levante is also set to join the range before then.

Maserati has already confirmed the reveal of the next-generation GranTurismo in 2021, which will be the brand’s first model to feature an all-electric powertrain – a convertible version (GranCabrio) will come a year after. “The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio models will be electrified too, all our line-up will be electrified in the next five years,” Grasso said.

Within the same timeframe, the company will release the EV variant of the MC20, although it’ll be a longer wait for the redesigned versions of the aging Quattroporte sedan and more recent Levante SUV, both said to be offered as EVs as well.