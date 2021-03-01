In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 March 2021 7:16 pm / 0 comments

In a move much anticipated by racing fans, MotoGP racing legend Valentino Rossi joins Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) for the 2021. During the online team presentation, this year’s racing livery for the SRT MotoGP team were unveiled, showing the Yamaha YZR-M1 race machine with Rossi’s signature day-glo yellow racing number 46.

This extended to the Dainese race suit worn by Rossi, with yellow accents on the sides, gloves and boots. Meanwhile, team mate Franco Morbidelli, who retains his seat from last year, was rather more subdued in Petronas teal green, but expressing confidence in improving and building on his performance last year.

Speaking to media, SRT team principal Datuk Razlan Razali said he does feel the team is in any way inferior to the factory teams and in fact, is on par in many respects. Touching on the issue of Rossi coming into the team, Razlan mentioned that Rossi has expressed his delight in SRT’s professional lineup.

For 2021, the SRT lineup includes Rossi and Morbidelli in MotoGP, Xavi Verge and Jake Dixon in Moto2 and John McPhee and Darryn Binder in Moto3. SRT had a stellar season in 2020’s pandemic shortened racing season with six race wins and grabbing the best privateer team crown.