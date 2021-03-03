In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2021 12:17 pm / 2 comments

Last month, Kia revealed the first official photos of the all-new K8 sedan, which replaces the previous K7/Cadenza that has been around for a number of years. While the bold exterior styling was proudly shown at the time, the Korean carmaker chose not to provide any interior shots.

However, we now have our first look at the K8’s cabin thanks to images of an early development unit going around Korea, which were posted by Car Secrets on Instagram. Right off the bat, the K8 is a lot more modern than the model it replaces, with a massive widescreen unit sitting on top of a minimalist dashboard.

Both the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen are integrated into this unit, and it appears drivers will have to use the latter to access most vehicle functions, as there are few buttons located on the dash.

The centre stack appears to house the engine start/stop button, along with two knobs, while the centre console has a raised section for the rotary gear selector (like on Genesis cars) and controls for other driving-related functions. Other notable parts of the cabin include a three-spoke steering wheel, which has quite a large centre boss with the latest Kia logo on it, along with generous use of wood trim.

The K8 is set to go on sale in Korea later this year and will likely be offered with a range of Smartstream engines. The only technical specifications we have so far is the vehicle’s overall length, which measures 5,015 mm, making it 19 mm longer than the K7/Cadenza.