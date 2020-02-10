In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 10 February 2020 5:33 pm / 2 comments

The Kia Cadenza (also known as the K7 in South Korea) facelift has made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show for the 2020 model year, which includes some styling and equipment enhancements. Pricing has yet to be announced but when it goes on sale later this year, only two trims – Technology and Limited – will be offered, with the previous Premium option being removed.

On the exterior, the Cadenza’s restyled front end features a new bonnet along with a more deep-set front grille. These are joined by standard LED headlights with revised daytime running lights, while the LED taillights get a full-width chrome strip that runs at the base base of clusters.

Other changes include tweaked bumpers at the front and rear, with the former no longer sporting “ice cub” fog lamps, and instead have a distinct chrome strip with integrated turn signals. The standard 18-inch wheels also get a new design, with a 19-inch set available at an additional cost.

Moving inside, there’s a new 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster and a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter requires the entire dashboard to be redesigned, with the central air vents being made smaller and positioned lower, while the audio controls now sit above the climate switchgear.

Multi-colour ambient lighting is also among the list of available equipment, with others being three additional USB charging ports (one in the front, two in the rear), a 10-watt wireless device charger, keyless entry with remote engine start, and two new Nappa leather colours (Saddle Brown and Grey).

There are also some improvements to the Drive Wise suite of driver-assistance technologies, with Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian/cyclist detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and High Beam Assist all standard. In addition, there’s also Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear with Lane Change Assist, Highway Driving Assist, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, and Safe Exit Assist.

No changes under the bonnet, with the Cadenza continuing to be powered by a 3.3 litre with 290 hp and 343 Nm of torque. This is mated to an eight-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission, with drive going to the front wheels.

Kia engineers also introduced some NVH measures for 2020, including reinforced rear subframe cross members and resonator wheels (19-inch only) that help to reduce road noise entering the cabin. This is in conjunction with redesigned shock valves that reduce vibration, while larger rear dampers improve rebound over rough surfaces.