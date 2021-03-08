In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 March 2021 7:12 pm / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia is counting down to its one millionth vehicle produced locally since its establishment in 2001, celebrating the milestone with its 1 Million Dreams Campaign, which gives Malaysians a chance to drive home one of seven special edition models for free.

The one-off models that are being given away in the ongoing campaign are specially designed with unique exterior and interior touches. On the outside, they are all dressed in white with a black roof, accented with red highlights on the front fascia, gloss black door mirrors and black wheels. Each vehicle also wears a “1 Million Dreams” signature emblem on their front fenders.

Inside, the cars will feature “1 Million Dreams” embossed leather front headrests as well as a leather steering wheel with red stitching and 12 o’clock marker, and each will also come with a special edition leather key pouch.

There are quite a few avenues to win one of these models. Booking and registering a new Honda during the 1 Million Dreams March Special gives you the best opportunity to win one of three special edition models, with three and four entries respectively. The entries increase fivefold to 15 and 20 respectively for users of the HondaTouch app.

You can also gain entries by downloading the app and signing up, playing the 1 Million Dreams Quiz game on the official website, test driving a Honda and servicing your Honda at authorised dealers. Those entries can be submitted via either the dealers or the website.

Beyond that, Honda has also partnered up with Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons to offer their customers a chance to win one of the special edition models. Customers who purchase selected Beyond Standard Cuckoo products or the new A-Series mattress will be in the running to get the City 1 Million Edition, while those who play the Shopee Lucky Prize game on the Shopee app will stand a chance to win a HR-V 1 Million Edition.

Elsewhere, Watsons members who spend a minimum of RM50 in a single receipt will also be entered to win the BR-V 1 Million Edition. The seventh vehicle has been reserved for frontliners – they will have a specially-allocated unit for them to win, as recognition of their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The campaign will also see one million Shopee coins being given out to 150 weekly winners, and throughout the entire campaign, there will be prizes worth five million Shopee coins to be won.

Honda Malaysia will announce the lucky winners of the 1 Million Edition cars at a grand finale event in late March. For more information on the 1 Million Dreams Campaign, customers can log on to the official website or visit any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide. You can also call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.

GALLERY: Honda City 1 Million Edition

GALLERY: Honda Jazz 1 Million Edition

GALLERY: Honda Civic 1 Million Edition



GALLERY: Honda Accord 1 Million Edition



GALLERY: Honda CR-V 1 Million Edition



GALLERY: Honda HR-V 1 Million Edition



GALLERY: Honda BR-V 1 Million Edition

