Honda / 3 March 2021

Last week, Honda Malaysia announced its 1 Million Dreams Campaign, giving Malaysians a chance to drive home one of seven special edition models for free as it counts down to its one millionth vehicle produced locally since its establishment in 2001. That opportunity has now opened up with the 1 Million Dreams March Special, with buyers able to win one of the three cars the company has reserved for itself.

To sweeten the deal, there are offers for several models during the promotional period, which runs until March 31. The biggest deals are for 2020 units, with the City getting a RM1,000 “appreciation bonus” and a RM1,000 cash rebate for a total saving of RM2,000. The range-topping (for now) 1.5 V variant gets slightly lower rebates of RM500, bringing the total to RM1,000.

The savings vary by trim level for 2021 models – the 1.5 S and V both get RM500 rebates for a RM1,000 overall discount, while the mid-range 1.5 E gets a RM1,500 bonus and a RM500 rebate for a total of RM2,000 off. Moving up the range, all Civic models get RM1,000 rebates (RM2,000 total) for 2020 units and RM500 rebates (RM1,000 total) for 2021 cars.

For the Accord, only the top 1.5 TC-P trim is available for the 2020 model year, offered with a RM6,000 bonus and a RM1,000 rebate; add those up and you’re looking at a saving of RM7,000. The 2021 TC and TC-P variants get a RM2,000 bonus and a RM500 rebate for a RM2,500 discount.

Moving on, the 2020 CR-V receives a RM1,500 bonus and a RM1,000 rebate for a total of RM2,500 off, while the 2020 Jazz gets a RM3,500 bonus and a RM1,000 rebate for a RM4,500 discount overall. The 2020 HR-V and BR-V are next up with a RM2,000 bonus and a RM1,000 rebate for a total saving of RM3,000.

All four of these models get a RM1,000 bonus and a RM500 rebate for 2021 units, with a total of RM1,500 off. The 2020 Odyssey rounds off the list with the biggest saving of them all, receiving a RM14,000 bonus and a RM1,000 rebate for an overall discount of RM15,000.

Booking and registering a new Honda gives you the best opportunity to win one of Honda Malaysia’s three special edition models, with three and four entries respectively. The entries increase fivefold to 15 and 20 respectively for users of the HondaTouch app. You can also gain entries by downloading the app and signing up, playing the 1 Million Dreams Quiz game on the official website, test driving a Honda and servicing your Honda at authorised dealers. Those entries can be submitted via either the dealers or the website.

Beyond that, Honda has also partnered up with Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons to offer their customers a chance to win one of the special edition models. Customers who purchase selected Beyond Standard Cuckoo products or the new A-Series mattress will be in the running to get a City, while those who play the Shopee Lucky Prize game on the Shopee app will stand a chance to win a HR-V.

Watsons members who spend a minimum of RM50 in a single receipt will also be entered to win a BR-V. Frontliners who participate will also have a specially-allocated unit for them to win, as recognition of their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There are also one million Shopee coins to be given out to 150 weekly winners, plus prizes worth five million Shopee coins to be won.

The one-off models are specially designed with unique exterior and interior touches. On the outside, they are all dressed in white with a black roof, accented with red highlights on the front fascia, gloss black door mirrors and black wheels. Inside, the cars will feature a “1 Million Dreams” embossed leather front headrests as well as leather steering wheel with red stitching and 12 o’clock marker; they will also come with a special edition leather key pouch.

Honda Malaysia will announce the lucky winners of the 1 Million Edition cars at a grand finale event in late March. For more information on the 1 Million Dreams Campaign, customers can log on to the official website or visit any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide. You can also call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.

GALLERY: Honda 1 Million Edition models