9 March 2021

Honda Malaysia’s 1 Million Dreams Campaign is giving Malaysians a chance to drive home one of seven special edition models for free as it counts down to its one millionth vehicle produced locally since its establishment in 2001.

In this video, we take a closer look at the one-off versions of the City, Jazz, Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V and CR-V that are being given away. The specially designed units all come dressed in white with a black roof, and feature red accent highlights, gloss black door mirrors and black wheels as well as a “1 Million Dreams” signature emblem on the front fenders.

Inside, the cars come with “1 Million Dreams” embossed leather front headrests as well as a leather steering wheel with red stitching and top mark, and each will also come with a special edition leather key pouch.

There are a few ways you can go about winning one of these models. Booking and registering a new Honda during the 1 Million Dreams March Special gives you the best opportunity to win one of three special edition models, with three and four entries respectively. If you are a HondaTouch app user, the entries increase to 15 and 20 respectively.

You also gain entries by downloading the app and signing up, playing the 1 Million Dreams Quiz game on theofficial website or by test driving a Honda or servicing your Honda at authorised dealers. Those entries can be submitted via either the dealers or the website.

You can also explore the Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons route to win one of the special edition models. Customers who purchase selected Beyond Standard Cuckoo products or the new A-Series mattress will be in the running to get the City 1 Million Edition, while those who play the Shopee Lucky Prize game on the Shopee app will stand a chance to win a HR-V 1 Million Edition. Mwanwhile, Watsons members who spend a minimum of RM50 in a single receipt will be in the running to win the BR-V 1 Million Edition.

The seventh vehicle has been reserved for frontliners, who have a specially-allocated unit for them to win as recognition of their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Aside from the cars, there will be prizes worth five million Shopee coins to be won, with one million Shopee coins being given out to 150 weekly winners. Find out more by logging on to the official website or visit any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide. You can also call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.