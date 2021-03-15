In Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 15 March 2021 12:21 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) recently made a cash donation of RM35,000 to First International Soccer Academy Malaysia (FISA) and also provided laptops to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Yesuwin Mahligai Selangor (PKYMS) and the Arthritis Foundation Malaysia (AFM). The activity is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme for 2020/21.

The company said that its assistance to FISA is aimed at supporting the latter’s efforts towards the betterment of children’s lives, particularly those from B40 families, and to stop teens’ involvement in undesirable activities.

“We recognise FISA’s efforts in working towards the betterment of young children and to put a stop towards their involvement in social issues. In line with boosting the country’s economic growth for underprivileged families, we hope that our contribution to the academy will continue to assist it to develop these children’s competencies and to provide them with the opportunities to excel and lead a better life,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

Meanwhile, the laptops that were donated to PKYMS and Arthritis Foundation Malaysia (AFM) will be used to assist students who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to support AFM administration purposes.

“We understand that many students at the welfare homes have been left without the technology they require to continue their education. We hope that the contribution of these laptops will support the children for home-based learning throughout the pandemic,” Shinnishi said.

“At Mitsubishi Motors, we aim to create a better society where people can hope for a better future. We have been making efforts to support the local activities of society and contribute towards the development of local communities and its various needs,” he added.