In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 27 March 2021 2:49 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has officially announced four of the winners of its 1 Million Dreams campaign who are driving away with one special edition model each. Three of them took part in Honda Malaysia’s own contests, while one more has won a car that has been reserved for frontliners.

The lucky individuals are Chuah Sze Yong, Lim Lye-Gaik and Abdul Hakim bin Mohd Radzi, who won a Civic, CR-V and Accord respectively. They won their cars by either downloading and signing up on the HondaTouch app, playing the 1 Million Dreams Quiz on the official Honda Malaysia website, test driving a Honda or servicing a Honda at authorised dealers.

Shaiful Rezza bin Abdul Razak, a police officer, took part in a separate lucky draw for frontliners – no purchase necessary – and is taking home a Jazz as recognition of his work during the coronavirus pandemic. You can still win a City, HR-V or BR-V by taking part in contests being organised by partners Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons respectively. These will run until April, after which the winners will be announced. Honda Malaysia has received more than 155,600 entries since it kicked off the campaign in February.

Just in case you weren’t aware, these one-off models – which celebrate Honda Malaysia’s one millionth vehicle built and sold here since it was established in 2001 – all come with a Platinum White Pearl exterior, a black roof, black alloy wheels and red accents on the front end, door mirrors and wheels. Inside, there are embossed headrests and a red steering wheel 12 o’clock marker. Also included are 1 Million Dreams exterior and interior badges and a special leather key pouch.

“The one millionth sale unit is an important milestone for Honda Malaysia since we began our sales journey in 2001. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all Honda customers, members of the media, our dealer partners and the Malaysian government for their unwavering support for Honda Malaysia.

“I would also like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the lucky winners. The seven winners will be the only seven people in Malaysia who own these one-of-a-kind special edition cars, which were uniquely designed to celebrate this major milestone,” said managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

The public can continue to visit the 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale Funfair this weekend, with activities that include a Ferris wheel, a Paratrooper ride, bumper cars, a merry-go-round and a Fujifilm Instax photo booth. There are also food trucks for refreshments and free prizes to be won.

The company is adhering to strict standard operating procedures as required by the government. All visitors are required to check in via MySejahtera, undergo a body temperature check, wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least one metre. It is also providing disinfectant booths and basic safety equipment, as well as sanitising the indoor games frequently and the funfair every two hours at least.

Sounds like fun? Head on over to the Honda 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale Funfair happening this weekend, March 27 and 28 at Car Park C, Stadium Bukit Jalil from 10am to 10pm; admission is free. For more information on the 1 Million Dreams Campaign, visit the official website or any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide. You can also call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.

GALLERY: Honda Jazz 1 Million Edition