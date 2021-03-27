In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 27 March 2021 12:40 pm / 1 comment

Hi everyone! We’re here at Stadium Bukit Jalil for the Honda 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale happening today. As you all would’ve read, Honda Malaysia is counting down to the one millionth car it has produced and sold since its establishment in 2001, and it’s doing that by giving away seven special edition models.

Just in case you weren’t aware, the one-off Jazz, City, BR-V, HR-V, Civic, CR-V and Accord all come with a Platinum White Pearl exterior, a black roof, black alloy wheels and red accents on the front end, door mirrors and wheels. Inside, there are embossed headrests and a red steering wheel 12 o’clock marker. Also included are 1 Million Dreams exterior and interior badges and a special leather key pouch.

Of course, the main event today is the winners announcement, where four lucky individuals will walk away with a Jazz, Civic, CR-V and Accord. The last three are for those who took part in Honda Malaysia’s own contests, which include downloading and signing up on the HondaTouch app, playing the 1 Million Dreams Quiz on the official website, test driving a Honda and servicing a Honda at authorised dealers.

The Jazz, on the other hand, has been reserved for frontliners – no purchase necessary. You can still win the other three cars through partners Shopee, Watsons and Cuckoo, as their contests will run until April.

But there’s lots more to see and do at the event – and best of all, entry is free. Visitors will be able to check out a funfair that hosts activities such as a Ferris wheel, Paratrooper, Ali Baba, Rockin’ Tug, miniature trains, bumper cars and a merry-go-round. There’s also a bouncy castle for smaller kids and food trucks for refreshments, as well as indoor carnival games where players can win prizes.

For those of a more automotive bent, they will be able to check out the array of Honda vehicles on display, including the new City e:HEV RS hybrid. You’ll also be able to test drive the cars outside and read up on Honda Malaysia’s 20-year history.

Safety is important in this new normal, so Honda Malaysia is abiding to strict standard operating procedures at the event. All visitors are required to check in via MySejahtera, undergo a body temperature check, wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least one metre. The company is also providing disinfecting booths and restricting visitors to 120 people at one time; funfair play time is also limited to 60 minutes.

Sounds like fun? Head on over to the Honda 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale Funfair happening this weekend, March 27 and 28 at Car Park C, Stadium Bukit Jalil from 10am to 10pm; admission is free. For more information on the 1 Million Dreams Campaign, visit the official website or any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide. You can also call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.