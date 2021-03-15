In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 March 2021 3:55 pm / 0 comments

By now, you would have heard that Honda is giving away a full range of cars for free, ranging from the Jazz to the Accord. The mega giveaway is part of the Honda 1 Million Dreams Campaign, a thank you to customers as Honda celebrates the journey of producing and selling one million cars in Malaysia since 2003. That’s some feat from the reigning No.1 non-national marque.

You’ve seen the 1 Million Special Edition City, Jazz, Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V and CR-V, which all Malaysians are entitled to win, but did you know that one of those SE cars is reserved only for frontliners in our ongoing battle with Covid-19? Now that’s a really thoughtful gesture to our fellow Malaysians who have sacrificed the most in this war.

Like the rest of the range, the frontliners-exclusive Jazz 1M SE is in white, contrasted with a black roof (wheels and wing mirrors are also in black) and accented with red highlights (front, rear, wheels, wing mirrors). All the one-off cars wear a “1 Million Dreams” signature emblem on their front wings.

Inside, the 1M SE cars sport “1 Million Dreams” embossed leather front headrests as well as a leather steering wheel with red stitching and 12 o’clock marker. Lastly, there’s a special edition leather key pouch. We’ve already done a walk-around video of the seven cars, as well as a “how to win” tutorial video – click on the links to see the cars as well as the various ways to be in the running.

But if you’re a frontliner, you have a special queue. Honda Malaysia classifies “frontliners” as those in health, defence, public service and education sectors. Also included in this special category are “all government servants”. So, if you are a frontliner or have family and friends serving the country, share with them this piece of good news and who knows, they might be rewarded with a new and special ride.

It’s pretty simple. Just scan the QR code above, fill in your details and select “frontliners”. Then, just answer some simple questions and submit your entry to be in the running to win the Jazz 1M SE. For more info, head to Honda Malaysia’s official website or visit any Honda authorised dealership. You can also call the company’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020. Good luck and thank you to all frontliners!

