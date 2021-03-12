In Cars, Honda, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 12 March 2021 9:37 pm / 0 comments

Anyone feeling lucky? Lucky enough to win a brand new car? Well, how about you channel that feel good factor into Honda Malaysia’s 1 Million Dreams Campaign? For all you know, you could be among the few lucky grand prize winners to drive home a brand new Honda model!

That’s right. If you haven’t heard by now, the Honda 1 Million Dreams Campaign is a way for Honda Malaysia to give back to its customers, as it celebrates the journey to producing and selling one million cars in Malaysia. The grand prize roster consists of the City, Jazz, Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V and CR-V, all of which are dressed in white with red and black accents.

We’ve already done a quick walk-around video of the seven cars, so this one is more of an instructional, how-to kind of tutorial for those who are unfamiliar with how things work. It’s really simple – just follow our guide, and you might just be in the running to win prizes worth up to RM1 million.

Other prizes to be won include five million Shopee coins, with one million Shopee coins being given out to 150 weekly winners. Find out more by logging on to the official website or visit any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide. You can also call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020. Good luck!

