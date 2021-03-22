In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 March 2021 4:04 pm / 0 comments

By now, you must surely be aware of the exceptional prizes in Honda Malaysia’s 1 Million Dreams Campaign, with seven special edition models up for grabs. The company is celebrating the milestone of producing and selling one million cars since its establishment in 2001 by offering Malaysians the chance to drive off with one of these for free.

The campaign heads into its last stretch this week, so you’ve only got a few more days to be in the running to win. To recap, the seven special edition models are of the Jazz, City, BR-V, HR-V, Civic, CR-V and Accord, all one-off versions with a two-tone Platinum White Pearl exterior and black roof, black painted alloy wheels and red accents, complete with a “1 Million Dreams” signature emblem on the front fenders.

You can gain entries in a number of ways – booking and registering a Honda this month offers the most number of chances, but other avenues also provide entries. These include downloading and signing up on the HondaTouch app and playing the 1 Million Dreams Quiz game on the official website to test driving a Honda and servicing your Honda at authorised dealers.

The Civic, Accord and CR-V 1 Million Edition cars can be won via the Honda Malaysia route, while the City, BR-V and HR-V 1 Million Edition models are being offered through the respective collaborations with Cuckoo, Watsons and Shopee. Each can be won from participation and contests specific to each brand. The final car, the Jazz 1 Million Edition, is reserved for frontliners.

The campaign will see a grand finale event this coming weekend in which Honda Malaysia will announced the winners of the 1 Million Edition Civic, Accord and CR-V as well as the frontliner that will walk away with the Jazz. As for the winners of the collaboration event vehicles, these will be announced in April as those contests will run until then.

The 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale Funfair takes place on March 27-28 at Car Park C, Stadium Bukit Jalil, from 10am to 10pm on both days. The event promises plenty of activities and exciting funfair rides, so make a beeline for the carnival. Entry to the event is free, but all attendees will have to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) that will be implemented throughout the event.

For more information on the 1 Million Dreams Campaign, members of the public can log on to the official website or visit any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide. You can also call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.