At the media Q&A session this morning following the virtual launch of Touch n Go eWallet’s new GO+ investment product, TnG Group CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid shared a couple of updates regarding the firm’s original product – the good ol’ Touch n Go card.
Effendy touched on the progress of removing the surcharge for using Touch n Go as payment at carparks, which is at an encouraging 93% (620 out of 662 sites are surcharge-free now). Another “top request” by urban commuters is the ability to top up the physical Touch n Go card with the TnG eWallet app, and this is currently work in progress.
The TnG chief said that one would be able to reload TnG cards with the TnG eWallet app by the end of this year. He hinted at a “new variant” of the card, which could mean that to enable the reload via app function, users would need to swap to, or purchase a new card. So perhaps the reason why we don’t have this feature yet is due to our current TnG cards’ functionality, or lack of.
There is already a link between the physical TnG car and the eWallet app. Introduced in 2018, the PayDirect function deducts toll charges at supported highways from the eWallet balance instead of the card balance. TnG’s goal is to have PayDirect on all highways, and this is also work in progress. Some mall carparks are also going the PayDirect route now.
Comments
The best thing that happened in Malaysia for the past 3 years.
if swap the card for free then ok…if need to purchase new then it is bullshit, tng make easy money again for selling the card
You duwan to pay you can keep using ur non-Android NFC compatible card until expiry then change. Stop whining everything must be free, nothing is free in this world not even clean air.
Hell yeah! Right about time! I don’t mind paying Rm10 for each of mine TnG card if it allows me to reload from phone.
Damn slow leh
this function has been requested ages ago
TnG system is far older than that. It takes time and money to overhaul the very backbone of their business.
This should be done many years back…so inconvenient to top up now
This system came out in 1997. Back then in 1997 the iphone of the day, a Nokia 3110 came with fiddly antenna, monochrome screen and *gasp* buttons on the front! Back in 1997 TnG developers could not have predicted what kind of NFC tech will be deployed on smartphones today that would allow them to make it compatible for phone topups.
Why u defend them like h*ll, Gary?
Should just open up the system so that you can use ANY wave credit cards to touch, for public transport, parking as well as highway tolls. Straight charge to credit card, no need reload. Like in London tube system
No more monopoly for one company.