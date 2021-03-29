In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 March 2021 2:32 pm / 10 comments

At the media Q&A session this morning following the virtual launch of Touch n Go eWallet’s new GO+ investment product, TnG Group CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid shared a couple of updates regarding the firm’s original product – the good ol’ Touch n Go card.

Effendy touched on the progress of removing the surcharge for using Touch n Go as payment at carparks, which is at an encouraging 93% (620 out of 662 sites are surcharge-free now). Another “top request” by urban commuters is the ability to top up the physical Touch n Go card with the TnG eWallet app, and this is currently work in progress.

The TnG chief said that one would be able to reload TnG cards with the TnG eWallet app by the end of this year. He hinted at a “new variant” of the card, which could mean that to enable the reload via app function, users would need to swap to, or purchase a new card. So perhaps the reason why we don’t have this feature yet is due to our current TnG cards’ functionality, or lack of.

There is already a link between the physical TnG car and the eWallet app. Introduced in 2018, the PayDirect function deducts toll charges at supported highways from the eWallet balance instead of the card balance. TnG’s goal is to have PayDirect on all highways, and this is also work in progress. Some mall carparks are also going the PayDirect route now.