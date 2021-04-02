In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 2 April 2021 10:07 am / 6 comments

Proton has announced it sales performance for March 2021, which saw the national carmaker achieve its best result since 2013 with 14,989 units (domestic and export) delivered. The figure represents an increase of 3,116 units, or 26.2%, from February, giving the company an estimated market share of 23.5%.

For the first quarter of the year, Proton has achieved a cumulative sales total of 32,826 units, which is its highest quarterly result since March 2012.

The company’s two SUV models saw an increase in deliveries thanks to an increase in output at its Tanjung Malim production line. Last month saw 3,513 units of the X50 making its way to customers, which was marginally higher than the 3,345 units delivered in February. Meanwhile, deliveries of the X70 climbed 58.4% to 2,337 units from the 1,475 units recorded for the second month of 2021.

While the SUVs collectively contributed 5,850 units to the March overall total, it was the Saga that continued to be the company’s best seller with 5,589 units delivered – a 32.5% increase from the 4,217 units in February.

The company added that the Persona (2,151 units) and Iriz (810 units) were the third best-selling model in the B-segment sedan and hatchback class for March. Lastly, the Exora’s 584 units allowed it to remain the best-selling C-segment MPV last month.

“After a soft start to the year, Malaysia’s automotive industry has finally hit its stride for 2021. We estimate TIV to be over 63,000 units, suggesting all brands will post their best numbers for the year. For Proton, March was a very good sales month as we achieved our highest figure in 90 months but our sense of achievement is tempered by the fact that it could have been even better if we were able to produce more units,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“As things stand, we still have a large order bank to fulfil so over the next few months, Proton will strive to increase production while maintaining our focus on delivering high quality products. We are also mindful that PENJANA incentives are currently due to expire by the end June, so we aim to ensure as many customers as possible are able to enjoy the tax holiday given by the government,” he added.

Beyond the sales figures, the company also noted that its in-house auto-financing subsidiary – Proton Commerce – experienced an increase in vehicle financing. Within the first three months of 2021, nearly 4,000 loans were disbursed, which was 141% over 2020. From that amount, 1,700 loans were disbursed in March alone – a 122% growth over February.