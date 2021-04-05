In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 5 April 2021 1:56 pm / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is set to be revealed in just over a week’s time, with Stuttgart releasing the first details of its upcoming flagship electric sedan ahead of time. There’s a lot to unpack here, including the car’s headline figures, charging and aerodynamic efficiency, so let’s get straight to it.

Deemed as the S-Class of electric vehicles, the EQS will be the first to be built on the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) and will be available in a number of different versions. Two models are being detailed here, the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4Matic+ – the latter obviously being offered with all-wheel drive. There will also be a high-performance model offered in the future, presumably wearing a Mercedes-AMG badge as previously reported.

The “entry-level” model will get a rear motor that develops 245 kW (333 PS) and 568 Nm of torque, while the EQS 580 will produce 385 kW (523 PS) and an astounding 855 Nm through its twin motors. At the same time, the car will also be capable of a range of up to 770 km on the WLTP cycle, although Mercedes declined to mention which variant is able to hit that number.

Battery capacities range from 90 kWh on rear-wheel-drive models to 107.8 kWh with all-wheel drive. Electrical consumption is rated at 16 to 19.1 kWh per 100 km for the EQS 450+ and 16.9 to 20 kWh per 100 km on the EQS 580, both oddly on the old NEDC cycle. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h.

All variants are powered by permanent magnet synchronous motors, with the magnets optimally positioned to reduce noise, vibration and harshness. The rear motor is especially powerful due to its six-phase operation, incorporating two stators with three phases each. The EQS also benefits from pull-in wound stators (which increases magnetic strength), a compact motor size and numerous cooling measures to boost performance, while a special foam mat cover further insulates the cabin from the noise of the motor.

Models with all-wheel drive feature a Torque Shift function that provides variable torque distribution with a quicker response compared to a mechanical system, monitoring the torque split 10,000 a minute. It also ensures that the most efficient motor is used at any given moment, improving range.

The EQS also features kinetic energy recuperation that is adjustable via the steering wheel paddles and can be optimised via an EQ Assistant. In regular mode, the car will decelerate at a rate of 5 m/s2 when lifting off the throttle (2 m/s2 through the mechanical brakes) until it comes to a complete stop, feeding up to 290 kW back to the battery. It will also adjust the recuperation if it senses vehicles ahead which are also slowing down, using the various driver assistance sensors.

Under the floor of the car sits the lithium-ion battery with either ten or 12 cell modules depending on the capacity. It’s built on a 400-volt architecture and is claimed to offer higher energy density and better charging performance, the latter through intelligent thermal management. The battery management software can also be updated over the air, while an energy-absorbing enclosure and a stiff double-walled base plate improve safety in the event of a crash. The battery itself is covered by a ten-year/250,000 km warranty.

Alle EQS besitzen einen elektrischen Antriebsstrang (eATS) an der Hinterachse, die Versionen mit 4MATIC zusätzlich auch einen eATS an der Vorderachse. All EQS have an electric drivetrain (eATS) on the rear axle. The versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle.

In terms of charging, the EQS can be specced with a 22 kW onboard AC charger and is also compatible with up to 200 kW of DC fast charging, the latter providing an additional 300 km of range in just 15 minutes. To simplify the process even further, a new Plug & Charge function automates the charging and billing process the instant you plug your car in, a function that will be enabled via the European Ionity network at launch.

The EQS will also offer a Navigation with Electric Intelligence function, which plots the fastest and most convenient route with charging stops. The latest version takes into account the energy demand of the route, including the topography and even the ambient temperature, along with live traffic information and changes in the driving style.

Also new is an indicator of whether a drive to the destination and back is possible without charging, preference for manually-added charging stations, the ability to exclude charging stations, calculation of expected charging costs and a prompt to activate Eco driving functions if there is a risk of not making the destination or the charging station with the remaining range.

Mercedes has yet to reveal the full exterior of the EQS but has revealed that the car has the world’s lowest drag coefficient of as low as 0.20. Efficiency measures include a coupé-like design with a raked windscreen, a small frontal area, a smooth underbody, a mostly closed-off front end, front and rear wheel spoilers and a rear spoiler optimised for low lift and drag.

Refinement has also been improved thanks to optimised door structures and seals for the doors and the six side windows – the latter is a first for Mercedes. The EQS is also fitted with acoustic glass windows, a specially-shaped A-pillar trim strip and retractable door handles to further reduce wind noise. Other improvements include a triple-layer inverter cover, elastomer bearings on the front and rear axles, acoustic tailgate dividers and acoustic foam used in the body-in-white.

The interior was already revealed a couple of weeks ago, with the dominating feature being the new Hyperscreen display. It measures 141 cm wide and consists of a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED screen for the passenger. Also available are two 11.6-inch rear displays, a full-fledged rear tablet and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.