The Mercedes-Benz EQS will finally make its debut on April 15 to further expand the German carmaker’s range of all-electric, EQ-branded models. First previewed by the Vision EQS way back in September 2019, the flagship EV sedan will be the first to be built on the company’s Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) that will also underpin several other cars.

Preliminary powertrain details suggest a dual-motor setup that provides around 350 kW (476 PS or 469 hp) and 760 Nm, which would enable a zero to 100 km/h time of under 4.5 seconds. A large lithium-ion battery provides up to 700 km of range on the WLTP cycle, and there’s support for fast charging up to 350 kW.

Design-wise, the finished product has a clear link to the concept from 2019, albeit with some notable changes while maintaining a sleek shape for a drag coefficient of just 0.20. Inside, the main highlights of the EQS’ futuristic living space is the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, which incorporates three displays under a Gorilla Glass screen spanning 141 cm across the entire dashboard.

Given that this is the all-electric equivalent to the latest S-Class, the cabin is not deprived of premium materials and comfort features. From an advanced air filtration system to a 15-speaker Burmester sound system and rear-seat entertainment package, the EQS can attract an audience.

We’ll have a lot more details to dissect when the EQS is revealed in two weeks’ time, including if the company has plans for a performance-focused AMG version, as previously suggested.

