In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 14 April 2021 9:50 pm

New Honda Civic (left) vs prototype (right)

Well, this is it – after plenty of leaks over the past few months, Honda has finally released the first official image of the all-new 11th generation Civic Sedan. The four-door was previewed by a near-production prototype in November, so the refreshed design isn’t exactly a surprise.

Indeed, the Civic appears to have progressed to the showroom floor pretty much unscathed, sporting the same sweeping roofline, pushed-back A-pillars, low-slung front end and distinctive window line kink. The cleaner, more mature face has also been retained, ditching the “Solid Wing Face” full-width grille bar.

However, some of the details have been tweaked slightly. The grille is now downturned and appears to be smaller than on the show car, while fog lights have sprouted on either side of the centre air intake, hiding within larger black surrounds. Perhaps the prototype’s face will be reserved for a sportier model like the Si.

No other images have been released, but past spyshots have shown that the Civic will retain the design of the rear end, which features trapezoidal taillights with L-shaped graphics. A previous render released by Honda showed an almost Audi-like interior with a full-width air vent design and a freestanding infotainment touchscreen – the latter is visible in the photo above.

The company has also declined to release any technical details regarding the new Civic. However, it has previously said that the new car will be safer than before, with a stronger body structure and an upgraded Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features. Honda has also promised improvements in refinement, ride and handling, as well as new technologies and fuel-efficient engines.

In North America, the new Civic Sedan will be built at a new plant in Alliston, Canada. More details of the car will be revealed on April 28, with the hatchback version – which will be made in Indiana in the United States – following later in the year.

GALLERY: Honda Civic Prototype